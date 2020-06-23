Apple breaks up with Intel, switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple Inc said it will now switch to its own chips for Mac computers. The move will end the company's reliance on Intel Corp to supply processors for its flagship laptops and desktop.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said it marked the beginning of a major new era for a product line that powered the company’s rise in the 1980s and its resurgence in the late 1990s.

Cook said the first of the new Mac computers will be shipping by the end of the year and that the change would help lead to "a common architecture for all of our products."

Apple Inc further said it would let software developers “challenge” the guidelines that govern its app review process and will end its practice of blocking routine bug fixes over minor violations.



Apple’s App Store is the only way for developers to distribute their software to consumers’ iPhones and iPads. Apple keeps between 15 per cent and 30 per cent of revenues generated by developers in the store, making it a key part of its growth strategy as the pace of iPhone upgrades has slowed.

At the event, Apple also previewed iOS 14 which will work on the iPhone 6S and up just like iOS 13.. According to Apple, iOS 14 will be available for everyone this fall with a public beta for users in July.

iOS 14, Apple claimed, the biggest update ever to Home Screen pages with redesigned widgets and the App Library.



(With inputs from Reuters)