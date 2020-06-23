Apple unveils iOS 14 with redesigned home screen and host of features

Apple on Monday previewed iOS 14 and host of other features at its first ever digital WWDC. According to Apple, iOS 14 will be available for everyone this fall with a public beta for users in July.

The new iOS will work on the iPhone 6S and up just like iOS 13.

iOS 14 whivh, Apple claimed, the biggest update ever to Home Screen pages with redesigned widgets and the App Library,

The new widgets present timely information at a glance and can be pinned in different sizes on any Home Screen page. Users can also create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity, according to Apple website.

Home Screen pages can display widgets that are customized for work, travel, sports, entertainment, and other areas of interest.

The App Library at the end of the Home Screen pages will automatically organize all of a user’s apps into one simple, easy-to-navigate view, and intelligently surfaces apps that may be helpful in the moment, the website added.

Users can also choose how many Home Screen pages to display and easily hide pages for quick access to the App Library.

“iOS 14 transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we’ve ever made to the Home Screen,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With beautifully redesigned widgets on the Home Screen, the App Library that automatically organizes all of your apps, and App Clips that are fast and easy to discover, iPhone becomes even more powerful and easier to use.”

Apple has also introduced new privacy features for more transparency and control in iOS 14.