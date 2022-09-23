Apple issues latest iPhone 14 update to fix shaking camera and authorisation problems

Apple has launched a new update - iOS 16.0.2 - to fix the problems plaguing iPhone 14 in the past few days. Some users experienced uses with their 48-megapixel camera which is not shooting videos or pictures through any third-party application like Twitter or Instagram. According to several media reports, the issue also seemed to be affecting the camera lens as it started shaking in some cases.

It has been a tough couple of days for iPhone 14 owners as they are currently facing a number of issues regarding data migration and authorisation. Apple released the iOS 16.0.1 update in order to address these problems but the company said on Thursday that the complications are not completely solved and currently, the Operating System is facing issues regarding iMessage and FaceTime.

Apple said that “iMessage and FaceTime might not complete activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro” in their latest support document and added that even iOS 16.0.1 failed to solve the issues.

According to the document, a number of users were not receiving iMessage or Facetime calls and the name of the recipient is appearing currently on several occasions. In a number of cases, there were some issues regarding the message notification indicators and also the display of the messages.

While the update was touted to be the solution, it has failed to address the problems completely and MacRumors reported that in an internal company memo, Apple has stated that “there are no current official fixes and that support staff should ‘not create a repair [case] for the issue’."