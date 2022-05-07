Apple, Google and Microsoft working on 'passwordless future'

Tech giants Microsoft, Apple and Google are reportedly working on a technology to ensure users never have to use passwords while logging on to various platforms.

Google's Sampath Srinivas who is in charge of the secure authentication said the "passkey will bring us much closer to the passwordless future" as tech giants seek a "common passwordless sign-in standard".

Apple, Google, and Microsoft have together announced plans to expand support for the common passwordless sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. Passwordless authentication will allow users to access their online accounts as reports claim a cryptographic token also known as FIDO (Fast ID Online) called a passkey will quickly authenticate a user's sign-in and allow a person to log-in.

The new capability will allow websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and easy passwordless sign-ins to consumers across devices and platforms, Apple said in a statement.

Password breaches lead to account takeovers and even stolen identities, however, the new plan seeks to end all this as tech giants are working on sign-in technology which is convenient and more secure. The new sign-in will also protect against phishing.

Apple said the new "capabilities are expected to become available over the course of the coming year" as users will be able to automatically access their FIDO sign-in credentials also known as passkey on several devices as the new technology will allow users to use FIDO authentication on their mobile device to sign-in to an app or websites.

(With inputs from Agencies)

