/Apple could have its busiest year yet in 2027. Here's what may be coming

Apple could be preparing one of its busiest product launches in recent years. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is working on a redesigned entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed iPad Pro lineup and its next-generation M7 chip, with several products expected to arrive during the first half of 2027.

While Apple has not confirmed these devices, the report suggests the company is accelerating its Apple Silicon roadmap as artificial intelligence becomes a bigger focus across its hardware ecosystem.

A redesigned MacBook Pro could be the biggest change

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The most noticeable update may come to Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro. Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a redesigned 14-inch model, internally codenamed K104, which could become the first major design refresh for the lower-end MacBook Pro in several years. The laptop is expected to adopt design elements from Apple's future premium MacBook Pro models, which are also rumoured to include touch-screen displays. Reports have also suggested Apple is exploring a pill-shaped camera cut-out similar to the Dynamic Island found on recent iPhones, although it remains unclear whether the entry-level model will include this feature. Before that redesign arrives, Bloomberg says Apple is expected to launch another MacBook Pro later this year featuring the existing design and a base M6 processor.

iPad Pro may focus on performance instead of a new look

Apple is also said to be testing four new iPad Pro models in the familiar 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Rather than introducing a new design, the tablets are expected to receive internal upgrades aimed at improving speed and efficiency. Previous reports have suggested Apple is testing vapour chamber cooling technology to help maintain performance during demanding workloads such as video editing, gaming and AI applications.

Bloomberg did not specify whether the devices will use M6 or M7 processors.

Apple's M7 chip could power the next AI era

Another key part of Apple's reported roadmap is the arrival of its M7 processor. The next-generation Apple Silicon chip is expected to deliver faster performance while improving on-device artificial intelligence capabilities. As AI features become more demanding across macOS and iPadOS, Apple appears to be optimising its chips to process more tasks locally rather than relying on cloud computing.

Why 2027 could be a major year for Apple