/Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says India can set AI standards for the Global South

At the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Dario Amodei, chief executive officer and co-founder of Anthropic, said India will have a central role in shaping how artificial intelligence develops across the world, especially in the Global South.

Speaking during his keynote address, Amodei said India has already built digital public systems and governance models that have become benchmarks for other developing nations. According to him, the same approach can help guide how AI is used safely and responsibly.

He said India has “an absolutely central role to play” in balancing AI’s economic opportunities with its social and security risks.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

AI’s economic promise: Health, poverty and growth

Amodei outlined how AI could support major breakthroughs, particularly in healthcare and poverty reduction.

“On the positive side, we have the potential to cure diseases that have been incurable for thousands of years, to radically improve human health, and to lift billions out of poverty, including in the Global South,” he said.

He noted that AI tools can support medical research, improve diagnostics and increase productivity across sectors. For countries like India, with large populations and digital adoption at scale, AI systems can improve access to services in areas such as healthcare, agriculture and education.

India has already positioned itself as a fast-growing AI market. The country is hosting the India AI Impact Summit with participation from global technology leaders and policymakers, highlighting its ambition to shape global AI governance.

Risks and concerns

While highlighting opportunities, Amodei also raised concerns.

He said AI models may show autonomous behaviour and could be misused by individuals or governments. He also pointed to the risk of economic displacement as AI systems become more capable.

Amodei described a future scenario as “a country of geniuses in a data centre,” where AI agents outperform most humans and coordinate at very high speed. According to him, such capability would bring both benefits and serious challenges.

“That level of capability is something the world has never seen before,” he said, adding that it requires careful global oversight.

Anthropic’s India expansion plans

Reaffirming his company’s commitment to India, Amodei said Anthropic has opened an office in Bengaluru and appointed Irina Ghose as managing director for India operations.

The company has also signed partnership agreements with Indian enterprises such as Infosys to expand enterprise adoption of AI tools.

Anthropic’s expansion in India reflects a broader trend of global AI firms increasing investments in the country’s talent pool, startup ecosystem and enterprise market.

India’s role goes beyond technology adoption. As one of the largest digital markets in the world, its policies on data governance, safety standards and AI access could influence other developing countries.

As AI systems become more powerful, the discussion is shifting from just innovation to responsible deployment. According to Amodei, India will be key in deciding how that balance is achieved.