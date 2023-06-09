‘A platform that is sanely run,’ Meta hits out at Elon Musk as it introduces Twitter rival

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is preparing to launch a new standalone app in response to Twitter. The app, internally known as Project 92 and rumoured to be named Threads after its release, will be launched through Instagram. During a company-wide meeting led by Meta's chief product officer, Chris Cox, the upcoming app was demonstrated as "our response to Twitter."

Cox took a jab at Twitter CEO Elon Musk, stating that the rival app would be "sanely run" and emphasised the importance of creating a platform that is trustworthy and reliable. High-profile users already committed to using the app: Meta The goal of the app, which has been in development since January, is to provide creators with a stable place to build and grow their audiences, while prioritising safety, ease of use, and reliability.

Watch: Elon Musk launches new AI start up × Cox also highlighted that several notable figures, including Oprah, the Dalai Lama, and DJ Slime, have already committed to using the app. Meta plans to make the app available as soon as possible. What is Project 92? Project 92 reportedly integrates with Instagram's account system to automatically populate users' information and utilises ActivityPub to enable users to take their accounts and followers with them to other apps supported by the decentralized social networking protocol.

This integration makes the app decentralised, similar to Twitter rival Mastodon, which launched earlier this year. Will Meta defeat Twitter? One advantage that Meta's upcoming app may have over Twitter is its alliance with Instagram. With over 1 billion users, Instagram's vast user base could potentially boost the reach of the new app.

In contrast, Twitter has faced controversy and challenges since Musk took over as CEO, including a significant drop in revenue amid reports of advertisers abandoning the platform due to issues such as pornographic and hate speech content.