'They will lose trust': Elon Musk cautions US authorities on Trump indictment

Elon Musk, the billionaire business magnate and currently the world's richest person, reacted to Donald Trump's reported indictment in the classified documents row in which the former US president is accused of retaining crucial government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump's second reported indictment comes ten weeks after the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 US presidency was indicted for alleged hush money payments given to adult actor Stormy Daniels.

Musk said that there seems to be a "far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics".

"Very important that the justice system [to] rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust," Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.

According to reports in the US media, Trump has been indicted on seven counts that includes conspiracy to obstruct, willful retention of documents and false statements.

Shortly after taking over Twitter in November 2022, Elon Musk revoked the ban on Donald Trump's account on the micro-blogging platform citing his stance on free speech. In recent days, Musk has hosted Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis on the platform where the latter announced his presidential bid. "I am an innocent man": Donald Trump Trump said that he has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

"I never thought it [was] possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our country, and is currently leading, by far, all candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!," Trump claimed in a half-true comment on his Truth Social platform.

While it is true that Trump is leading the polls among the Republican presidential hopefuls, the claim that he received the most votes in 2020 US elections has been deemed false by multiple judicial authorities in the United States.

It has been deemed extraordinary not because Trump was an elected White House occupant once but because he is also the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic Party’s Joe Biden, the current US president whose administration will now be seeking to convict his potential rival.

