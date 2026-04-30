/‘600,000 cyberattacks a day’: Massive cyberattack wave targets UAE and Gulf

Cyberattacks across the United Arab Emirates have increased sharply, with nearly 600,000 attempts recorded daily, according to the UAE Cyber Security Council. The rise comes amid ongoing regional tensions, with attack volumes tripling from around 200,000 per day before the conflict began. These attacks are targeting key sectors such as government systems, financial services, ports and utilities.

Government systems and critical services affected

Several major public institutions have been targeted in recent weeks.

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These include:

Dubai Land Department

Dubai Courts Department

Road and Transport Authority

Authorities have also reported attempted breaches on:

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

According to reports, disruptions have led to temporary outages in legal and public service platforms, affecting daily operations. Experts estimate that delays in digital court systems could impact 15 to 25 per cent of active filings and hearings during peak periods.

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Impact on businesses and digital services

The cyberattack wave has also affected businesses linked to government systems. Since many companies rely on shared digital platforms, even a single disruption can create wider problems across sectors.

Some reported issues include:

Port systems going offline for days

Delays in payment processing

Difficulty accessing public records

This has raised concerns about the reliability of digital infrastructure in a highly connected economy.

AI-driven threats and identity risks increasing

Cybersecurity experts say the nature of attacks is also changing.



Attackers are now using:

AI-generated phishing messages

Business email compromise tactics

Coordinated financial fraud

The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned that one in three individuals may be exposed to identity theft, following a 32 per cent rise in cyber incidents in 2026.

Companies shifting data and hiring experts

The growing threat is changing how organisations manage their data.

After reported damage to cloud infrastructure in the region, several companies are now:

Moving data to centres in India and Europe

Seeking approvals for cross-border data transfers

At the same time, demand for cybersecurity professionals has increased across the Gulf, including roles such as:

Security operations analysts

Digital forensics experts

Threat intelligence specialists

A changing cyber threat landscape Experts say the current situation marks a shift in how cyber threats operate. Earlier attacks were limited and often linked to specific groups. Now, the threat is broader, affecting sectors such as:

E-commerce

Construction

Oil and gas

Luxury goods

The scale and spread of attacks suggest a more complex environment, where risks are no longer limited to government systems alone.

What it means going forward