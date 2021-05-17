Zinedine Zidane gives update about his Real Madrid future

Zinedine Zidane dismissed all claims in regards to him leaving Real Madrid after Los Blancos crushed Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday. The Frenchman said he could never be looking at leaving amid a title charge.

Speculations about Zinedine Zidane's future at Real Madrid have been everywhere. Recently, it was reported that Zidane had told his Real Madrid squad that he had chosen to leave toward the end of the season.

Football media across the world revealed that because of the physical and mental exhaustion brought about by dealing with one of the greatest clubs, Zidane wanted to stop Real Madrid toward the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane was very vocal with respect to the bits of rumors encompassing his exit. Zidane guaranteed that his essential focus is drawing Real Madrid nearer to the La Liga title.

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off?" Zidane said.

Zidane appeared to be despondent about the bits of hearsay. The 48-year-old told that he could say nothing that could hamper the confidence of the crew during a significant time for the club.

"People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players," he added

Notwithstanding Zidane denying any bits of hearsay about his departure, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is as yet sitting tight for an authoritative answer from him.

As indicated by prestigious Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Massimiliano Allegri is Perez's first concern to supplant Zidane. Club legend and current Real Madrid Castilla chief Raúl is likewise an alternative.

Regardless of succeeding at the end of the week against Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid may go a whole season without a trophy. Los Blancos are as of now two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid with only one game leftover. Real Madrid needs to win against Villarreal in the last match.

Real Madrid needs Atletico Madrid to drop points against Valladolid to get an opportunity of winning their 35th La Liga title.