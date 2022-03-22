Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani all set to join Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2022

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani is all set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Lucknow have been looking for a replacement after England pacer Mark Wood was ruled out of the upcoming season due to an injury.

Lucknow Super Giants had first approached the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to rope in Taskin Ahmed as a replacement for Wood for IPL 2022. However, the BCB refused to provide a No Objection Certificate to the Bangladesh pacer to take part in the league. Taskin is currently with the Bangladesh squad on their ongoing tour of South Africa.

After failing to land Taskin, Lucknow have identified Muzarbani as one of their prime targets. It is not yet known whether the Zimbabwe pacer will join the franchise as Wood's replacement or a net bowler for IPL 2022. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Ambassador in Zimbabwe confirmed Muzarbani's departure from his country for India to join Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

If Muzarbani joins Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Wood and not a net bowler, he will become the first Zimbabwean to be part of the IPL in eight years. Brendan Taylor (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ray Price (Mumbai Indians) and Tatenda Taibu (Kolkata Knight Riders) are the only two other Zimbabwe players to have featured in the IPL so far.

Muzarabani had impressed with his performances against Pakistan last year where he troubled the likes of Babar Azam and others with his pace. The 25-year-old has so far played 40 T20 matches in his career and has 44 wickets to his name at an average of 25.97 and an economy of just under 8.

He will be joining the likes of Jason Holder, Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis among others to form a formidable pacer attack for the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season.