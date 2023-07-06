Zaka Ashraf to head PCB's new management committee after postponed elections

Zaka Ashraf is been appointed as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new management committee which consists of 10 members. Ashraf had been a favourite to become the next PCB chairman but suffered a setback last month after the elections were postponed indefinitely with several petitions pending against the process. The committee will be headed by the former PCB chairman that also consists of former Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas and a Supreme Court judge.

Ashraf to take charge of new management committee

The prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif approved the committee and it will function for the next four months. The decision leaves PCB in a state of limbo with no permanent chairman during the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup, if no elections take place in the coming days. The elections were originally supposed to take place on June 27, but petitions were filed by the likes of Najam Sethi and other former members of the PCB in several High Courts of the nation which prompted the indefinite postponement of the process.