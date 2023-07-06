Zaka Ashraf to head PCB's new management committee after postponed elections
Story highlights
The prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif approved the new management committee and it will function for the next four months. The decision leaves PCB in a state of limbo with no permanent chairman during the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup, if elections don't take place in the coming days.
Zaka Ashraf is been appointed as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new management committee which consists of 10 members. Ashraf had been a favourite to become the next PCB chairman but suffered a setback last month after the elections were postponed indefinitely with several petitions pending against the process. The committee will be headed by the former PCB chairman that also consists of former Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas and a Supreme Court judge.
Ashraf to take charge of new management committee
The prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif approved the committee and it will function for the next four months. The decision leaves PCB in a state of limbo with no permanent chairman during the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup, if no elections take place in the coming days. The elections were originally supposed to take place on June 27, but petitions were filed by the likes of Najam Sethi and other former members of the PCB in several High Courts of the nation which prompted the indefinite postponement of the process.
"Given the litigations, and in the wake of imminent International Cricket events & major decisions at International Council of Cricket, and to ensure seamless and efficient management at the helm of PCB, proposes the constitution of a new Management Committee for a period of four months as a measure to remove the difficulties arising out of the current scenario... Ministry is of the considered view that Rana may be removed from his position, and Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, may be appointed as the new Commissioner of PCB,” the ministry for inter-provincial coordination (IPC) wrote to the Pakistan prime minister.
What is the PCB Board Committee?
The PCB board committee decides the fate of the new Chairman as all ten members vote in the election process. The board consists of four regional representatives, four representatives from services, and two members nominated by the prime minister. Historically, the PM-appointed candidate has been appointed as the PCB chairman. Ashraf on that basis was the favourite to be the next man in charge of the PCB having been appointed by Shehbaz Sharif.
