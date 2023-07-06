Big Bash League unveils new IPL-like format for season 13, all set to start on December 7

The Big Bash League (BBL) has unveiled a new Indian Premier League (IPL) like format for the men’s division with the new season all set to start on December 7. The BBL on Thursday, July 6 released the revamped format that will see 40 home-away games, while there will be a four-game playoff format in place. This will be the 13th season of the BBL, with the final set to take place on Wednesday, January 24. Interestingly, unlike recent seasons there will be no matches on Christmas and Christmas Eve with a double-header in place for Boxing Day.

BBL goes home-away

Flattered by the recent success, the upcoming 2023-24 season will see every team play home-away matches at their designated home grounds which will account for 40 in total. There will be five fewer doubleheaders compared to recent seasons with eight in total. The season opener will see Brisbane Heat, runners-up from last season, host Melbourne Stars at the Gabba. Interestingly, the Stars will feature in the season opener for the third consecutive year.

IPL-like Playoff format in place

Unlike previous seasons, the upcoming season will have four teams making the knockouts which will have an IPL-like format. The top two teams after the league stage will see play in the Qualifier with the winner directly qualifying for the final on Friday, January 19. On the other hand, the third and fourth-placed teams will play in the Knockout (Eliminator in IPL) which will see the winner play against the loser of the qualifier on Monday, January 22 in the Challenger (Qualifier 2 in IPL). The winner of the Challenger will play in the BBL final.