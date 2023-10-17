Yuvraj Singh’s record fastest T20 fifty has finally been breached as his 16-year dominance record came to an end on Tuesday (Oct 17). Yuvraj, having scored the fastest fifty in the shortest format of the game for India in 2007 against England has now been replaced by Railways’ Ashutosh Sharma. In the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali competition, the 25-year-old scored fifty in 11 balls, leapfrogging Yuvraj in the tally who took 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Ashutosh breaks Yuvraj’s record

Playing for the Railways, Ashutosh scored fifty against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi as he helped his side to an empathic win. Banking on his performance as a tail-ender Railways scored 246/5 in their 20 overs to assert their dominance in the game. Wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav scored 103 off 51 deliveries and was the fulcrum of the big total. Ashutosh’s innings consisted of 8 sixes and a four while scoring at a strike rate of 442.

In response, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 119 in 18.1 overs as they lost by 127 runs. Ayush Awasthi was the top scoring 36 runs off 29 but could not help his side to avoid the defeat.

Yuvraj’s memorable innings

In the 2007 T20 World Cup Yuvraj scored the fastest fifty for India when he dispatched Stuart Broad and company for six sixes in an over. The contest played in Durban on 19th September 2007, saw Yuvraj bang in 7 sixes and 3 fours and score 58 off 16 to lead India to 218. In Stuart Broad’s over he smashed 6 sixes an over that were the ultimate difference for Team India.

MS Dhoni’s side would win the match by 18 runs and later book their place in the T20 World Cup semifinals. The Men in Blue would beat Australia in the semis and then Pakistan in the final to win the T20 World Cup. Four years later, Yuvraj would also help India win the ODI World Cup where he was named Player of the Tournament for excellent show with bat and ball.

