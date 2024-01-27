Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen to feature in WCL post T20 World Cup; to be hosted at Edgbaston

In an extraordinary gathering of cricket excellence, Edgbaston is set to host the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) this summer. Featuring luminaries like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Kevin Pietersen, the T20 tournament is approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to showcase retired and non-contracted players from cricketing powerhouses – England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa.

Harshit Tomar, Director of Zabawa Entertainment, shared his excitement, affirming, "The current announcement strengthens WCL's status as a top-tier platform for past cricketing champions, creating new opportunities for the league's development and global significance."

Crafted by Zabawa Entertainment, a distinguished Bollywood film and music production company with roots in India and Dubai, WCL has catalysed advanced contract negotiations with cricket luminaries from the 1990s and 2000s. Notable figures such as Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his six 6’s in an over; dynamic Pakistani batsman Shahid Afridi, holder of one of the fastest ODI centuries; and England's cricket maestro Kevin Pietersen have committed to participating in this cricketing extravaganza. × “We aspire to deliver top-tier sports entertainment to fans globally,” Tomar stated, emphasising the grand scale of the tournament.

Scheduled to commence on the 3rd of July, the tournament promises to be an event of riveting clashes and unforgettable moments eagerly anticipated by fans and cricket enthusiasts.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, subtly alludes to the reigniting of captivating cricketing moments by stating, “It will be a pleasure to see some of the iconic figures from those games back at Edgbaston.”

Cain assured, “We are dedicated to ensuring it doesn’t compromise the quality of wickets and has minimal impact on our existing fixture commitments. Our collaboration with the organizers and the ECB remains paramount.”