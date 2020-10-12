'You've been very ...': Sachin Tendulkar's special message to Lewis Hamilton

Sachin Tendulkar Photograph:( AFP )
India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the British driver for this feat.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday win the Eifel Grand Prix, and in the process equalled the great Michael Schumacher's record of 91 F1 race wins.
He took to Twitter and wrote: "Since the time you've taken up the sport, you've been very special. I have always liked your grit and balanced aggression while driving the @F1 car. Congratulations on your 91st GP win equalling Schumacher's record. Wishing you the very best for the future".
In 2002, Sachin was presented with a Ferrari by Michael Schumacher on behalf of Fiat.
In a touching tribute, Mick Schumacher presented Hamilton with one of his father's race helmets.
"Seeing Michael's dominance for so long I don't think anyone especially me could ever think of getting near Michael in terms of records," said Hamilton.