IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Vinod Kambli to record second-fastest 1000 Test runs for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1000 Runs: Playing in his ninth Test match for India reached the four-figure mark becoming the second-fastest Indian after Vinod Kambli to record the feat. On the other hand, he also reached 700 runs in the ongoing series, again becoming the second Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the accolade in a single series during the Dharmasala Test.
