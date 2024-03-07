Yashasvi Jaiswal had a record-setting Day 1 of the Dharmasala Test on Friday (Mar 7)after he brought in 1000 Runs in a brief career. Jaiswal, playing in his ninth Test match for India reached the four-figure mark becoming the second-fastest Indian after Vinod Kambli to record the feat. On the other hand, he also reached 700 runs in the ongoing series, again becoming the second Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the accolade in a single series during the Dharmasala Test.

