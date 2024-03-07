IND vs ENG: Devdutt Padikkal handed debut in Dharamsala; Ravichandran Ashwin takes guard in 100th Test match

Having already pocketed the five-match Test series 3-1, Team India made two changes for the final Test match in Dharamsala that kick-started on Thursday (Mar 7). Rohit Sharma’s side handed a debut to Devdutt Padikkal while veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took guard in his 100th Test match. The landmark moment saw Ashwin become the 14th Indian to reach the 100-match mark in Tests. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah returned to the fold having missed the Ranchi Test after England opted to bowl first having won the toss. Test Cap number 3⃣1⃣4⃣



In the build-up to the Dharamsala Test, Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on Wednesday. Having pulled up sore in the morning, the team management decided to hand Padikkal his debut Test cap. He becomes the 314th player to represent India in the red-ball format and was handed his debut cap by Ashwin, who is also playing a landmark contest. Padikkal’s inclusion in the Indian side Test side saw him return to the international fold after nearly three years, having last played in a T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2021 under Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy.

On the other hand, Ashwin was given a guard of honour by the Indian team while coach Rahul Dravid presented the legendary player with a memento. Ashwin was accompanied by his wife Priti and two children as they took the warm reception in the chilly atmosphere of Dharamsala.

What is on the line in the Dharmasala Test?

While the series is pocketed by India, both teams still have plenty to play for with World Test Championship (WTC) points up for grabs. India currently sit top of the pile after New Zealand’s defeat to Australia in Basin Oval last week. A win for India will solidify their position in the standings while a win for England will keep their hopes alive for a top-two finish and thus qualify for the final in 2025.

