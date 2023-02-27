XFL 2023: Winners and losers from Week 2

The second week of the XFL 2023 is done and only three teams among eight, divided across two divisions, are still undefeated. Two of three undefeated teams, which are DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks are in the North Division. The third undefeated team, Houston Roughnecks, are in South Division.

After the second week, and two games each, three teams are still looking for their first win and those are Orlando Guardians, who are in South Division, Seattle Sea Dragons and Vegas Vipers, who are in the North Division. Here are the winners and losers from Week 2 of the XFL 2023 season:

XFL 2023 Week 2 Winners:

St. Louis Battlehawks

The Battlehawks scored their second consecutive victory after edging out Seattle Sea Dragons 20-18 in a thriller of a game. The Battlehawks were down four points by the halftime but managed to pull back things in the second half and went on to win the game.

DC Defenders

The Defenders are second of the three undefeated teams in XFL 2023. DC, as per their name, held the Vegas Vipers at bay and won the game 18-6. The Defenders, after conceding a six-point deficit in the first quarter, didn't let the Vipers score in rest of the three quarters.

San Antonio Brahmas

The Brahmas got their first win of the season as they beat Orlando Guardians 30-12. The game stood at 6-6 at the end of the first quarter but the Brahmas then took over and routed the Guardians.

Houston Roughnecks

The Roughnecks are the third undefeated team so far as they hand out a 23-14 defeat to Arlington Renegades. In the see-saw of a game, The Roughnecks secured the lead in the third quarter and held on to it for the rest of the game to a win.

XFL 2023 Week 2 Losers:

Seattle Sea Dragons

The Sea Dragons drowned at their home ground despite being in the lead for three quarters of the game against the eventual winners St. Louis Battlehawks. Seattle were ahead 12-11 at the start of fourth quarter but could only score six against St. Louis' nine in the final one and lost their second consecutive game.

Vegas Vipers

It was another loss for the Vipers and they are finding hard to get the season going. After a fighting loss in Week 1, the Vipers just looked out of sorts in Week 2 as they couldn't score a single point second quarter onwards in their 6-18 loss to the Defenders.

Orlando Guardians

The Guardians met the same fate as the Vipers in Week 2. The Guardians also could manage twelve points, six each in first and the last quarter, in their meek 12-30 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas.

Arlington Renegades

The Renegades, after winning their Week 1 game, suffered a 14-13 loss against the Houston Roughnecks. The Renegades looked to give a fight after erupting for 14 points in the second quarter but couldn't score before or after that.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE