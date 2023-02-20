XFL 2023: All you need to know including rules, teams, games and more

The NFL season is over and the Kansas City Chiefs are the champions, winning their second Super Bowl in four years after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a hard-fought game in Arizona last week. But for footballs fans, the season isn't over as the XFL is back with another season to make a viable and profitable football league. The league has been revamped completely with teams, rules, players, coaches and ownership after going bankrupt in 2020. Former WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson serves as the league commissioner now and has said that he'll be attending all the games of XFL's opening weekend.

What is XFL?

The XFL was founded in 2018 by Vince McMahon in a reboot of the league founded by McMahon for the first time in 1999 with the same name which ceased operations in 2001 after being active for just one year.

For the 2018 version, McMahon changed some rules as he tried to revitalized the league with the inaugural season kicking off in 2020. The show, however, cold go on for just about five weeks as the league lost the money, largely due to the catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In August 2020 though, The Rock, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital decided to purchase the XFL for $15 million in a fortune turn of event for the league which had declared bankruptcy in April 2020.

All XFL teams, coaches and home ground

The league has been divided in two division, that is, North and South with four teams each scattered all across the country. Here's the list of all the teams with their head coaches and home grounds:

North Division

DC Defenders, head coach: Reggie Barlow, home ground: Audi Field

Seattle Sea Dragons, head coach: Jim Haslett, home ground: Lumen Field

St. Louis Battlehawks, head coach: Anthony Becht, home ground: The Dome at America's Centre

Vegas Vipers, head coach: Rod Woodson, home ground: Cashman Field

South Division

Arlington Renegades, head coach: Bob Stoops, home ground: Choctaw Stadium

Houston Roughnecks, head coach: Wade Phillips, home ground: TDECU Field

Orlando Guardians, head coach: Terrell Buckley, home ground: Camping World Stadium

San Antonio Brahmas, head coach: Hines Ward, home ground: Alamodome

How is XFL different from the NFL?

While the XFL invariable a football league, it has tweaked a few rules in comparison with the NFL to give it a different flavour. Here are the XFL rules which are different from the NFL:

Extra-point attempts

The XFL has no kicking rules after a touchdown but instead three options for point conversion unlike NFL which has only two options of kick and two-point conversion. In XFL, the teams will have options to choose from one, two or three points conversion attempts from the opponent's 2-, 5- and 10-yard line, respectively.

Game clock

XFL has the play clock of 35 seconds instead 40 seconds like in NFL. The clock will also be running on incomplete passes and out-of-bounds plays till the two-minute warning. The clock will also stop on all first downs after the two-minute warning.

Onside kick

While the teams can still go for regular onside kicks, they will have an option to attempt a fourth-and-15 conversion, although the option is available only in the fourth quarter. The onside kicks, however, can be taken anytime.

Double forward pass

The XFL allows the players to throw two forward passes on each play, given that the first pass is completed behind the line of scrimmage.

Overtime shootout

If a game goes in the OT, each team will get three attempts for a two-point conversion from the opponent's 5-yeard line in alternate manner. The winner will be decided on the basis of points after all three attempts of each side. If the game, however, still remains tied, then it will move to sudden death.

Kickoff

The teams in XFL will have to stand five yards apart during the kickoff with the kicking team at the opponent's 35-yard line and returning team at their own 30-yard line. No other player is allowed to move apart from the kicker and the returner till the time the ball is caught or is on the ground for a minimum of three seconds

Replay review

The coaches are allowed to challenge the calls 'involving a foul or potential foul,' but they get only one such attempt during the game.

XFL start date and total number of games

The league will go on for a total of 10 weeks from February 18 to April 22. The season will have 40 games in the regular season with three additional games in the playoff. The two playoffs or semifinals will be played on April 29 and 30 with the championship game scheduled for May 13.

