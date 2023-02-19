NFL: Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with New York Jets, say reports

Former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr, who is a free-agent now, will be visiting the New York Jets for a potential tie-up, reported NFL network first. The news has also been confirmed by the sources to ESPN, which also said that the nine-year veteran QB will be going to meet the Jets. Carr became a free agent after being released by the Raiders on Tuesday after he decided to decline to waive his no-trade clause which would have gotten him more than $40 million and see him become guaranteed. The QB, however, holds most of the passing records for the Raiders.

The QB, who'll be turning 32 next month, has passed for more than 4,000 yards in four of the past five seasons and has went 63-79 as the team's starter. The Fresno State QB, who was selected in second round of 2014, has started 91 straight games until being benched this season, with a record 142 starts since entering the league in 2014 - a record he ties with Tom Brady in that period.

If a deal is struck with the Jets, it would a different picture for them as they, so far, have opted for rookie QBs straight out of the NFL Draft. Some examples of it are first-round picks of Sam Darnold in 2018, Zach Wilson in 2021 and Mark Sanchez in 2009. The team, however, could not reach the desired stability. This has made Jets owner Woody Johnson to go for an experience QB and he made his thoughts public recently as said he would 'absolutely' pay big bucks to acquire the ''missing piece", that is, a quarterback.

The Jets, at 225, have the fewest touchdown passes since their last playoff season in 2010 and are tied for the most interceptions, 210, with the Tampa Bat Buccaneers.

