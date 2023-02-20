XFL: Commissioner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson delivers passionate speech to kick off 2023 season

The XFL made a comeback on Saturday once again with a hope to make the league work this time and its commissioner, mighty Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, made a speech at the start which could easily have been part of a Hollywood movie. The speech was given right before the kick off between the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades as the former WWE star and now a movie star, tried to instill inspiration in fans and the players. “When they told you that the dream was over, but here’s the truth your dream is just beginning,” The Rock said, addressing the players.

A group of investors, along with Johnson had bought the league for $15 million in August 2020 after the XFL went bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third time XLF is being revived after being failed the first two times, once in 1999 and the other time in 2020.

Unfazed by the failures, however, Johnson went on with the passionate speech directed at the players and the fans. “Because what you’re going to do, you’re going to come out on this field and you’re going to line up and you’re going to show the world what it’s like to be truly hungry with that chip on your shoulder. I know because I’ve got that same chip and we’re here because the X of the XFL represents the intersection of dreams and opportunities. You bring the dreams, we brought the opportunity. Now let’s get to the game that we all love and why we’re here today,” the movie star said.