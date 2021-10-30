Xavi 'focused' on Al Sadd despite Barcelona speculation, says 'cannot talk about anything else'

Xavi Hernandez, who is considered as one of the top contenders to replace sacked Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, said that he is currently "focused" on his role as manager of Qatari outfit Al Sadd.

During a news conference ahead of his side's Qatar Stars League game against Al Ahli on Saturday, Xavi said, "I'm currently focused on my work with Al Sadd and I cannot talk about anything else."

In May, Xavi signed a contract to extend his stay in charge of Al Sadd for another two years. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta indicated on Friday that talks with the 41-year-old Xavi had advanced but no agreement had yet been reached.

It is also important to note here that Xavi had turned down the chance to coach Barcelona in January 2020 after Ernesto Valverde was dismissed.

"In response to what is circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club," Al Sadd tweeted. He "is fully focused on the team's upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title."

On Wednesday (October 28), Koeman was sacked as the head coach of Barcelona after a defeat by Rayo Vallecano, the club announced releasing a statement which read: "FC Barcelona has dismissed Ronald Koeman as coach of the first team tonight."

"The president of the club, Joan Laporta, has informed him after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad this Thursday at the Ciudad Deportiva. The FC Barcelona wants to thank him for his services and wishes him good luck in his career," the statement added.