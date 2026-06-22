/Wyndham Clark hangs on to dream and win second US Open title by one stroke

Wyndham Clark is now a two-time US Open champion. The 32-year-old American delivered a wire-to-wire victory at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday (Jun 21), firing a three-over 73 to finish at four-under 276 across 72 holes, edging compatriot Sam Burns by a single stroke. Clark, who also claimed the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, became only the ninth wire-to-wire winner in US Open history and the first since Germany's Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst in 2014. It was a Father's Day to remember, made more special when his father Randall, who had largely stayed away from tour events, flew in to surprise him on the 18th green.

Clark hangs on to dream and delivers

Clark's road to the title was anything but smooth. He began the final round carrying a commanding six-shot lead but watched it shrink to a single stroke as Burns launched a stunning charge, making birdies on four of the first eight holes. Clark, battling three bogeys on the front nine, dug deep and grinded through the back nine in true champion fashion. The decisive moment came at the par-five 16th, where Clark holed a 24-foot birdie putt after finding deep rough off the tee - a shot that shifted momentum back decisively in his favour.

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"I played some ugly golf the last two days, but my putter and short game kept me in it," Clark said candidly after the round. He then recovered from a bogey at 17 with a composed two-putt par from 52 feet at 18 to seal the deal.

"It comes down to just believing good things are going to happen and you're going to make the putt. And fortunately the ones that I needed to make I did," he said.