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FIFA World Cup: Lamine Yamal stars on return as Spain rout Saudi Arabia 4-0

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 23:56 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 24:25 IST
FIFA World Cup: Lamine Yamal stars on return as Spain rout Saudi Arabia 4-0

FIFA World Cup Lamine Yamal stars on return as Spain rout Saudi Arabia 4-0 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Lamine Yamal scored his first World Cup goal on his return to the starting XI as a rampant Spain thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their Group H clash in Atlanta.

Lamine Yamal scored his first World Cup goal upon starting in the XI for the first time in two months, as Spain routed Saudi Arabia 4-0 in Atlanta on Sunday (Jun 21). Yamal scored once, while Mikel Oyarzabal struck a brace, as the former champions looked unstoppable in their second Group H match after playing an uncharacteristic scoreless draw against the tournament debutants, Cape Verde, in their opener. Just after De la Fuente replaced Yamal at half-time by carefully monitoring his playing time, Saudi Arabia’s Hassan al-Tambakti’s own goal made it 4-0 in favour of Spain after the break.

Yamal's return was one of four changes in total, with Pedro Porro, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena also coming into the starting line-up. After over 2,500 passes and 50 attempts at goal since their last World Cup goal, Spain finally found the net, and fittingly, Yamal made the breakthrough.

Also read | Why is it called a ‘Hat-Trick’—and who has the most in modern football?

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Pressure rises on Saudis

Oyarzabal found space behind the Saudi defence, and his low cross picked out the 18-year-old to slot in at the back post.

Earlier, the Saudis held Uruguay 1-1 in their opening game, but there was little evidence that the billions splashed to raise the level of their domestic league had aided the national team.

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Coach Georgios Donis looked particularly irked that two of Spain's goals came from corners.

Oyarzabal pounced on Aymeric Laporte's flick on to give the 2010 winners the breathing space they craved. Just three minutes later, the Real Sociedad forward volleyed home from Dani Olmo's header for his 14th international goal in his last 13 caps.

Oyarzabal was inches away from a first-half hat-trick when his audacious effort with the outside of his foot from a narrow angle came back off the crossbar. But with the job done by half-time, De la Fuente could afford the luxury of replacing Yamal and Oyarzabal at the break.

The changes did not disrupt the waves of Spanish attack towards the Saudi goal, but the fourth also came via a corner.

Cucurella was afforded acres of space to shoot, and although his effort was repelled by Mohammed al-Owais, the rebound deflected in off the unfortunate Tambakti.

(With inputs from AFP)

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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