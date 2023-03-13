WWE: The Undertaker breaks silence on who he thinks should dethrone Roman Reigns for Universal title

The Phenom, the Deadman – also widely known as The Undertaker, is one of the greatest servants of pro-wrestling. One of WWE’s own, The Undertaker, who recently sat down with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport opened about various topics, including whom he thinks should dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Two names on the top of list are Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn – both of whom have crossed paths with the defending champion Roman Reigns some time back only. While Cody is already slated to take on the Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, Sami faced the Head of the Table at the past Elimination Chamber live event, where he lost the match.

Meanwhile, unlike the previous times, the WWE universe is invested into this storyline involving all three.

As Cody had said several times during his promos on RAW, he is here to end the story while he has the backing from the fans and a section of the creative backstage who also believe that Cody can do the impossible.

Considering Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 900 days, anyone of Cody or Sami, whoever beats Roman, must be the one the company trusts the most. Talking about the same, the former WWE Champion The Undertaker has backed the American Nightmare to finally dethrone Roman from his title at the Showcase of Immortals.

The Undertaker said given the momentum Cody has at the moment and knowing the WWE has invested a lot in him already, Rhodes looks like the most viable option to beat Roman.