WWE: John Cena to not appear on every RAW, SmackDown in lead up to WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Former 16-time World Champion John Cena appeared on the past episode of Monday Night RAW where he accepted Austin Theory’s United States title challenge for WrestleMania 39. Cena and Theory both cut a good promo on RAW that even had the crowd involved. However, for Cena’s fans, there is bad news – as per Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena is not slated to appear on every RAW, SmackDown episode in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

Earlier, the belief was Cena would make several appearances on live television hyping the dream match between him and Theory. That notion, however, has gone down the drain as Cena, who was reported to have completed the shooting of his upcoming movie - Ricky Stanicky, will now be starting filming for another movie ‘Grand Death Lotto’. This means Cena will only appear on promotional shows whenever he gets time.

“That movie was done on the [March] fourth, that movie was done last weekend, but he’s got another movie he’s starting up on. So, his time is still limited. It’s not like he’s going to be on TV every Monday or Friday or anything. When he’s free, he’ll be there," Meltzer stated.

Talking of Cena, his return to RAW last week had the crowd on its feet. As reported earlier, just ahead of the episode Theory had said he’d give a warm welcome to Cena to RAW – and he stood by his words as he appeared right after Cena’s music stopped.