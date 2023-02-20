WWE: Legend Teddy Long expresses wish to manage superstar Sami Zayn

WWE superstar Sami Zayn needs no introduction as he has made himself a stalwart in the arena. The wrestler also has millions of fans and the growing list now has another name added - Teddy Long. After Zayn's fight of his life at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Teddy Long, in an interview with Sportskeeda, made his desires of managing Zayn public. Long, however, denied that the popular opinion that he wants to manage Zayn as the former Intercontinental champ has made himself very famous in the recent times. Long went to say that he wants to share the wrestling business 'knowledge' with Sami Zayn.

"Because see a lot of people will say, 'Well now you want to get with Sami Zayn because he's on top now and everybody's cheering him. So you want to ride Sami Zayn's back.' But nah, that ain't it. The only reason I'd want to be with Sami Zayn is because I have a lot of knowledge and I want to pass on that knowledge to Sami Zayn. Something that's going to help him get over. He knows how to do that. He's certainly over. There ain't a lot I can do for Sami, I think he's doing it for himself, but Sami Zayn is my pick," said Long.

At the Elimination Chamber fight against WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, Zayn fell short, although not before making the Montreal crowd believe that he could take down Reigns. It was after multiple knocked-out referees, hijinks of The Bloodline and the usual shenanigans that entire energy was sucked out of the Montreal arena and Roman Reigns came out with the victory.

While fans are now discussing what is next for Zayn, there are reports that he'll face Reigns again, alongside Cody Rhodes, in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

