WWE: Rhea Ripley's latest opponent breaks character after Elimination Chamber, calls her the 'real-deal'

Rhea Ripley is a real deal; well, we aren’t the only ones saying that, one of her latest opponents has also echoed the same words. Ripley is one of the best things going around in the women’s division in WWE. After winning the Women’s 2023 Royal Rumble, Ripley challenged the 14-time Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s title at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea, who is termed by many as the future WWE Women’s Champion, is part of the Judgement Day faction on Monday Night RAW that also include Finn Balor, Dominic Mysterio and Damien Priest.

Meanwhile, at the recently-concluded second live PPV event of the year in Montreal – the Elimination Chamber, Rhea and Finn took on the veteran pair of Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix. A match that drew good enough attention from the crowd ended with Finn and Rhea going down after a feisty fight. Following the match, veteran in-ring performer, Beth Phoenix praised Rhea by tweeting about her – openly breaking the character.

Beth wrote, “@RheaRipley_WWE is the real deal. Now. Go get that gold. #WrestleMania39”

Priest praises Rhea

Teammates on TV, friends and good colleagues off it, Damien Priest and Rhea share a good bond. Having spent time together in trainings and gyms and even on live shows, both have known each other well; and that is where the former WWE United States Champion opened up about Rhea. Talking to FOX News recently, Damien said,

"That’s my homie. Man, I’m so proud of her. What I see is the cuffs are off. There’s nothing holding her back. She’s just letting loose. People who know her but are close to her like myself, we knew that she had this other side that, even as much as she accomplished, the WWE Universe and even her peers hadn’t seen everything Rhea could give."

As Rhea now gets ready for her Road to WrestleMania, Priest believes there’s no stopping as she has let herself loose, and will win everything that is there to win.