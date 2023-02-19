WWE: Female superstar Asuka joins Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton and Edge in elite list

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka made history after winning Saturday Night's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 bout. The female superstar joined an elite list of male WWE superstars Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena and Randy Orton as the winner of the Elimination Chamber fight, the Royal Rumble bout, and the Money In The Bank Ladder clash after winning last night's Elimination Chamber 2023 match, a feat which only she has achieved among the female WWE fighters. Asuka, who has done very well in the last eight years with the company, will now be eying a win at The Show of Shows.

The fight, which Asuka won, at the last night's WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event, was fought for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Asuka fight went on for about 20 minutes with the Empress of Tomorrow registering a massive win. With the win, however, she has guaranteed herself a place against Bianca Belair for her title at the Show of Shows fight in April.

Asuka would definitely be looking to add the title of Bianca Belair, who has held the title of RAW Women's Championship after beating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year. Asuka, who has won titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, would surely be looking to beat Belair at The Show of Shows fight.

In more news from the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber event, superstar Brock Lesnar competed in a single match against Bobby Lashley but lost via DQ. Fellow fight Edge also showed up at the event and teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix for the fight against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Edge and his teammate managed to win the match.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, is still out with a injury and it has been almost an year since he was in action. There's is no final date yet for Orton's potential return as of now.

