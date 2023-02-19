WWE Elimination Chamber: Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn produce yet another exciting segment, Jey Uso returns

WWE Elimination Chamber lived up to the hype. The second WWE live event of the year was held in Montreal, Canada with the hometown boy Sami Zayn headlining the main event against Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In what is regarded as the best storyline in company’s history, Roman vs Sami began with a lot of buzz. While Roman was booed throughout on his way to the ring, Sami received the biggest pop of the evening with everyone chanting his name on the top of their voice. More so that even after the bell rung, the match didn’t start for good five minutes as anti-Roman chants were blowing the roof off.

The match began with Roman throwing Sami around and taking some odd punches. Having said that, the crowd was behind the local boy who showed great stomach for fight. Mid-way through the match, Roman was also seen throwing some remarks to Sami’s wife, who was also sitting in the audience.

The former Intercontinental Champion had Roman’s number in the later half of the match by hitting him with some clothesline. Sami then hit Reigns with the Blue Thunder Bomb for the count of 2 before the referee got knocked down. Jimmy Uso then entered the scene and slammed two superkicks to Zayn before another referee ran into the ring.

Following that, Roman hit Zayn with a spear before knocking another referee down with a super-man punch. It was when Roman was about to hit Sami with a chair shot, another member of the Bloodline – Jey Uso came out of nowhere. Shocked with Jey’s presence, Roman first confronted him and then gave him the chair to hit Sami. Jey, as expected, looked reluctant.

Afterwards, instead of hitting a spear on Roman, Sami jammed into Jey, putting him down. It was about time before Roman hit a final nail in the coffin and pinned Sami one-two-three and retained the title.

After the match got ended, Jimmy entered the ring and started hitting Sami. Then came in Sami’s former partner and best friend Kevin Owens, who took the Bloodline down with stunners to Roman and Jimmy. This now really opens up new prospects regarding the tag team titles going forward.