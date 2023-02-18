WWE: Returned to sell the company, Vince McMahon is reportedly involved in Sami-Roman storyline on SmackDown

The founder and chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon returned to the company in January this year months after announcing his retirement following the investigation into his sexual misconduct at work involving a few female superstars. His motive of return was to sell the company and not getting involved in the creative side of it, as he had even mentioned before. However, there is a twist in the tale. As reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the chairman is believed to have involved himself in the top storyline going on SmackDown, and it’s none other than between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Both Sami and Roman are now involved in a storyline that is regarded as among the best-ever in company’s history. Following the unbelievable finish to the final segment at 2023 Royal Rumble where Sami betrayed the Bloodline by hitting Roman with the chair from the back, the crowd more got more involved into this feud. As Sami then challenged Roman for his undisputed world title at the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Montreal – which is also Sami’s hometown, no one can chalk down the possible outcome of this.

Having said that, both Vince and the current head of creative, Triple H were never in favour of giving Sami a push that he has gotten now as they didn't see him as a main-eventer. However, with him being the hottest babyface in the WWE at the moment, Sami-Roman storyline doesn’t seem to end here at the Elimination Chamber.

With so much to offer in this storyline, Dave believes Vince somewhere is involved in it.

"Vince [McMahon] does have input into this one. He definitely does,” says Dave Meltzer as quoted by SportsKeeda.

Zayn vs Roman vs Cody?

After what transpired on last Monday Night RAW where the Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn cut promos in a segment, fans are happy to believe that instead of an expected Cody vs Roman main-event at the Mania in Hollywood, Vince’s involvement could make it a possible triple threat for the title going by what fans really want.