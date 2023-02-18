WWE: Madcap Moss loses Intercontinental title bout against Gunther in SmackDown

At the biggest stage of his life, fighting for the Intercontinental title, Madcap Moss came up short against Gunther, aka The Ring General on WWE SmackDown. The night was juxtaposed for typically joyous and high on adrenaline Moss, who surprisingly became the number one contender against Gunther after beating Karrion Moss, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a fatal Four-Way match on February 10th in SmackDown. Moss, however, to much dismay, left the ring on Friday night without the title. His girlfriend Emma, however, blamed the Canadian crowd for Moss' defeat and the challenger seems to agreeing with her eventually.

In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive, Moss discussed his loss and started his response typically in Face style by putting the blame on himself. Emma though, quickly jumped jump in, saying that it was the crowd's fault. "You would have [won], if the crowd hadn’t turned on you out there. If they hadn’t been so loud it was distracting to you in the ring. You would have won! You had him [Gunther] beat," said Moss' girlfriend Emma.

"I mean, I’m not one to make excuses but that is true. If they hadn’t turned on me, I mean I couldn’t concentrate at all. I don’t think the ref could either, that’s why she was slow on some of those three counts. I mean, I’m not even sure I didn’t win technically," Moss added, echoing the sentiments of his partner.

Emma also rebuked WWE reporter Sarah Schreiber idea that Moss' loss against Gunther will mean anything in the long run. She said that the wrestler will move on as he's "too much of a superstar" to worry about the loss. The interaction after the championship bout is making many fans to believe that Moss is preparing for a heel turn, with Emma pushing him in the process.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE