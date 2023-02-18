Despite major terror attack in Karachi, PSL will continue uninterrupted, says PCB chief Najam Sethi

Despite a recent major terrorist attack on Karachi’s police station on Friday, the HBL PSL 8 will continue uninterrupted, says Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief Najam Sethi. As both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are slated to play at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, Sethi said the security of the players is his prime concern and that he is in contact with the security agencies in the country and abroad to ensure the show must go on. In a statement released, Sethi said the board is committed to providing complete safety to players adding that the Friday’s attack was an isolated one and is unrelated to cricket.

Meanwhile, when the attack, whose responsibility was taken by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), took place on the Karachi Police station, the Gladiators were practising at the National Cricket Stadium. Because of that their return to the team hotel also got delayed. However, Sethi said the PCB is confident of providing security to the players and insists that the tournament will continue as planned.

"The HBL PSL 8 will continue as planned after it has been established and confirmed that Friday's incident was an isolated one, which was unrelated to cricket," PCB head Najam Sethi said in a statement. "We have been working very closely with all stakeholders, including the local and foreign security experts, who have provided assurances and comfort that the event can proceed as there was no threat to cricket.

"The PCB takes the safety and security of all those involved in the HBL PSL 8 very seriously. To ensure no stone is left unturned, Presidential-level security has been provided to the teams and officials. These unprecedented arrangements are similar to what were in place for international matches that have been highly praised and appreciated by the visiting teams and officials.

"The PCB remains committed to providing complete safety and security to all the participants and, as always, will continue to work very closely with the security experts and law enforcing agencies to ensure the players and officials are comfortable and being well looked after so that they can enjoy their stay in Pakistan and continue to entertain the fans and followers with their cricketing skills and talent."

Meanwhile, on the back of such attacks in Pakistan over the years, international cricket was banned in the country. However, lately, several foreign teams including Australia, New Zealand and England toured Pakistan for bilateral series.