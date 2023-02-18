RR 2023 IPL full schedule: Check Rajasthan Royals fixture, date, time, venues, captain, squad, player list

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL 2023 schedule on Friday, February 17th. Talking of the winners of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League – Rajasthan Royals are put in Group A alongside Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. With the reintroduction of home and away format, RR’s quest to go step ahead this time and win the title for the second time will be nothing short of challenging. Having a smart captain in Sanju Samson and a talented bunch of players at helm, Rajasthan will fancy their chances in the 16th edition of the IPL. The pink and blue team will also play two of their home matches in Guwahati.