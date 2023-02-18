RR 2023 IPL full schedule: Check Rajasthan Royals fixture, date, time, venues, captain, squad, player list
Story highlights
Rajasthan Royals - the last year's finalist will face former champions SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening clash of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 2nd in an away match in Hyderabad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL 2023 schedule on Friday, February 17th. Talking of the winners of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League – Rajasthan Royals are put in Group A alongside Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. With the reintroduction of home and away format, RR’s quest to go step ahead this time and win the title for the second time will be nothing short of challenging. Having a smart captain in Sanju Samson and a talented bunch of players at helm, Rajasthan will fancy their chances in the 16th edition of the IPL. The pink and blue team will also play two of their home matches in Guwahati.
Here is the RR 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all the matches of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023
Match 1 – Sunday, April 2nd - Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)
Match 2 – Wednesday, April 5th – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30 PM IST)
Match 3 – Saturday, April 8th – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 PM IST)
Match 4 – Wednesday, April 12th – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)
Match 5 – Sunday, April 16th – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)
Match 6 – Wednesday, April 19th – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)
Match 7 – Sunday, April 23rd – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)
Match 8 – Thursday, April 27th – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)
Match 9 – Sunday, April 30th – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)
Match 10 – Friday, May 5th – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
Match 11 – Sunday, May 7th – Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)
Match 12 – Thursday, May 11th – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)
Match 13 – Sunday, May 14th – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30 PM IST)
Match 14th – Friday, May 19th – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squad for IPL 2023
Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.
Captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023
Sanju Samson will remain Rajasthan Royals’ captain for the upcoming season of IPL 2023. Under his captaincy only, Rajasthan reached the finals against Gujarat Titans last year.
When will RR play its first match of IPL 2023?
RR will play its first match of IPL 2023 on April 2nd against SunRisers Hyderabad.
Who will be RR’s captain in IPL 2023?
Keeper-batter Sanju Samson will be leading the side in the upcoming edition of IPL 2023.
When will IPL 2023’s final match be played?
IPL 2023’s final match will be played on May 28.