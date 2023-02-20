WWE: 14-time champion Charlotte Flair wishes to have a fued with THIS superstar in future

14-time champion Charlotte Flair recently revealed that she would love to have a program with current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. In the past, the EST of WWE has been quite vocal about wanting to work with The Queen, as she's the sole member of the Four Horsewomen whom she hasn't defeated to date. It is to be noted that the two had wrestled each other before on RAW in 2021. Back then, the bout ended via disqualification.

During a recent interview with The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Charlotte Flair mentioned "Well, I've never had a program with Bianca [Belair]. It would have to be her."

On being asked if she is be open to locking horns with Bianca in a unification match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte was quick to respond by saying: "I don't recommend a unification program because I feel that would mean less opportunities for the women. It was cool for one of the girls to have both titles at one time, but it takes a lot of spots away."

At WrestleMania 39, the 36-year-old Flair will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line when she faces Rhea Ripley. On the other hand, Bianca will square off with Japanese professional wrestler Asuka as she will be defending her RAW Women's Championship title at the event.