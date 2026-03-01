/WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Orton punches Mania ticket but McIntyre faces shock title defense next

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 concluded with former 14-time world champion Randy Orton pinning hot favourite Cody Rhodes to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2026 match and punch his ticket for WrestleMania 42 main event in Las Vegas. Touted to face the SmackDown WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, Orton might have to wait for another week to determine who he actually faces at the Show of Shows. Shortly after the final PPV before WrestleMania ended in Chicago, irked SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a shock title match at next week’s episode on the blue brand, hinting at a title change just before the ultimate showdown.

What happened?

Drew McIntyre interrupted proceedings during the fag end of the men’s chamber match by attacking Rhodes from behind. At a time when everyone inside the arena was dealing with Seth Rollins revelation as the ‘Masked Man’, Drew attacked Cody, with Orton and Rhodes taking him down soon after. Although in that process, Randy made the most of the chance and delivered an RKO on Rhodes to pin him and punch his ticket for WrestleMania 42.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Randy might have shocked the WWE universe by winning the Chamber; however, Aldis’ post-match statement sent the pro-wrestling world into a frenzy as he announced that Drew McIntyre will defend his SmackDown World Championship against Rhodes at next week’s episode.

WATCH VIDEO -

This title match announcement has also led to speculations of Drew losing his championship on SmackDown, with Randy Orton challenging new champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. However, on the other hand, McIntyre could retain his title, with the authority adding Rhodes to the title match at Mania night 1 main event.



Or, in another case, all three could somehow be part of the title match at WrestleMania, with Jacob Fatu also added to his bout, making it an exciting fatal four-way.

