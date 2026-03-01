/WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Full Results: Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley win; masked man finally revealed

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 just concluded in Chicago, with shocking winners and the masked man finally being revealed. The four contested matches delivered massively, with the final 15 minutes and what transpired afterwards left everyone talking. Check out the full results.
The Women’s Elimination Chamber was the opening match of the night, with Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James starting the bout, while all others locked inside their respective pods. Following an extensive two and fro, Raquel Rodriguez was the final entrant and tried to make this match about her before getting eliminated. With Rhea Ripley and Stratton left in the end, Ripley made the most of the momentum and pinned the former women’s champion to win this year’s Chamber and punch her ticket for Mania in Las Vegas.
Champion Becky Lynch faced off against the crowd favourite AJ Lee in the second bout of this PPV. Amid criticism over their promos on the two brands earlier, both pulled off a pretty decent match, with the crowd also invested in it. After twice knocking out the referee, AJ and Lynch tried using that to their advantage, only for AJ to capitalise on it. She made Lynch tap out, winning her first WWE title in 11 years.
Defending champion CM Punk took on Finn Balor in the title match. With the Chicago crowd behind the local hero, Punk made early inroads in the match before Balor fought back to keep Punk down. Garnering huge cheers from the audience, Balor had his moments, but after the dust settled, Punk delivered a GTS on him to win the match and retain the title.
The main event of this PPV was the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, and it had everything for everyone to cherish. Logan Paul was the star of the evening, eliminating three contestants, including LA Knight, only to suffer a curb stomp from the masked man. Cody Rhodes took that chance to eliminate Logan before Drew McIntyre attacked Rhodes from behind.
The final two contenders, Cody and Randy Orton, then took Drew out, with the Viper hitting Rhodes with an RKO out of nowhere and pinning him to qualify for WrestleMania’s main event.
After the authority got rid of an unidentified masked man earlier during the match, another walked inside the ring to attack Logan Paul. After Cody pinned Paul, the masked man unmasked himself, only to be revealed as Seth Rollins. While everyone was shocked, Paul Heyman’s reaction told the entire story.