/WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Full Results: Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley win; masked man finally revealed

The main event of this PPV was the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, and it had everything for everyone to cherish. Logan Paul was the star of the evening, eliminating three contestants, including LA Knight, only to suffer a curb stomp from the masked man. Cody Rhodes took that chance to eliminate Logan before Drew McIntyre attacked Rhodes from behind.

The final two contenders, Cody and Randy Orton, then took Drew out, with the Viper hitting Rhodes with an RKO out of nowhere and pinning him to qualify for WrestleMania’s main event.