WWE champion John Cena shares spotlight with THIS football great at Wimbledon 2025

Star names from different corners have started to gather in London as the Wimbledon Championships take centre stage in the United Kingdom. Hosts of big names including David Beckham and Stuart Broad were in attendance in the opening couple of days of the Championships, but it was Wednesday (July 2) when the eyebrows were raised after an unscripted crossover at the SW19. WWE Champion and Hollywood star John Cena was spotted sharing the spotlight with England football team manager Thomas Tuchel as they both were in attendance in the Royal Box at the Centre Court.

Cena, Tuchel share spotlight

Just days after defending his WWE title against CM Punk at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Cena was spotted in London. He took an upper sit in the Royal Box before making a grand entrance at the Centre Court. A few minutes later, in the next row, Tuchel was seen arriving as he too was seen enjoying the Championships.

Cena was spotted with a sky blue colour blazer while Tuchel was wearing a navy blue blazer with glasses. While the England football team manager was accompanied by his friends and family members, Cena was accompanied by his wife.

Interestingly, neither Cena nor Tuchel are in the US where the WWE (weekly shows) and FIFA Club World Cup are in progress.

Cena, Tuchel face crunch time ahead

Cena is currently on his farewell tour in the WWE and won the top title at Wrestlemania having beaten Cody Rhodes, whom he is likely to face at the upcoming Summerslam pay-per-view. Seth Rollins and CM Punk could still have a say in the Summerslam contest with the former holding the Money in the Bank briefcase while the latter is in hot water Cena for a long time.

For Tuchel, he has less than a year to prepare for the FIFA World Cup which will be played in North America in June-July 2026. He recently took charge of the England national team after succeeding Gareth Southgate. His priority will be to help England end their 58-year drought of winning a senior men’s football tournament. They last tasted glory at senior men’s level in 1966 when Bobby Moore’s England won its only FIFA World Cup.