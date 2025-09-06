/WWE: AJ Lee returns after 10 years to aid husband CM Punk on Chicago’s SmackDown episode – WATCH

AJ Lee’s triumphant return to the WWE broke the internet, with the pro-wrestling industry going gaga over having their favourite girl back in her in-ring gear. A former WWE Divas champion, AJ Lee, joined her husband and another crowd favourite, CM Punk, at the recently concluded Friday Night SmackDown episode in Chicago, Punk’s hometown. Though the WWE teased her return last week, with Punk’s backstage promo with the RAW’s general manager, Adam Pearce, also aiding it, the 16,000-plus people at Allstate Arena jumped out of their seats when her music hit, with WWE promoting that video on its social media handles.

WWE returns hit different, and when it comes to those returning after or around a decade, like CM Punk did (at Survivor Series 2023), it makes the moment all the more special for the pro-wrestling fans; meanwhile, AJ Lee’s return was no short of magic, as she received perhaps the loudest cheer of all comebacks in the women’s division to date.



The latest SmackDown Live episode was the grandest in a long time, with the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar also making his presence felt during John Cena vs Sami Zayn’s US Title Match. Apart from the remaining segments, the main event of the night was the showstopper as it was supposed to be.



Seth Rollins and his wife, and Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, kick-started the main event; CM Punk soon interrupted Becky, with the fans welcoming their hometown hero with open arms. Becky kept shutting the crowd, who were also chanting AJ Lee’s name, but slapping Punk left, right and centre, like she did on the past RAW episode, urged the superstar to call out his wife to the loudest cheer of the evening.



As AJ Lee’s music hit, the crowd went bonkers, with Lee hogging all the limelight. She did her usual steps before entering the ring and taking the attack on Becky to end the show.

Watch Video -