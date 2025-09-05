/John Cena’s remaining 8 WWE appearances confirmed; SmackDown in Chicago to be his last…Check full list

The end of John Cena’s retirement tour is inching closer, and the WWE universe cannot pretend not to think about it. The former 17-time champion, whose title run ended with Cody Rhodes beating him at SummerSlam Night 2, will next appear on the Friday Night SmackDown episode (on September 5) in Chicago, which also happens to be his last at this event. Ironically, he made his in-ring TV debut at the same venue more than two decades ago. ‘The Greatest of all Time’ now has eight more dates left with the WWE universe, with the pro-wrestling mogul announcing Cena’s final dates of his retirement tour.

Cena has done it all on his retirement tour: won the Elimination Chamber, main-evented his final WrestleMania, won the world title at the Show of Shows, beat some of the top names, including his old foes in marquee matches, and whatnot. He even cut promos (to remember for the ages), fought several future stars like Logan Paul, and lost his record-breaking title to Rhodes.

While he will make his last in-ring appearance in Chicago on SmackDown’s next episode, Cena will next feature on the Monday Night RAW episode in Springfield, Massachusetts (on September 15). John will then feature in WWE’s next PPV, WrestlePalooza, in Indianapolis, five days later (on September 20), where he is likely to face the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.



Following an almost 20-day break, Cena will be part of WWE’s next PPV, Crown Jewel in Perth (on October 11).



John Cena will again be on an almost one-month hiatus before returning on Monday Night RAW’s episode (on November 10) in Boston. A week later, he will appear on his final RAW episode at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City (November 17), leaving him with two final appearances.



While Survivor Series in San Diego on November 29 would be his penultimate appearance as an active WWE superstar, his retirement match would be at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, DC.

Here is the complete and confirmed list of John Cena’s remaining matches in WWE