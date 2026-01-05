/WTT 2026: Priyanuj Bhattacharya, Miku Matsushima emerge victorious

India’s Priyanuj Bhattacharya and Japan’s Miku Matshusima registered contrasting victories to clinch the U-19 boys and U-19 girls singles title in the WTT Youth Contender 2026. Sreejani Chakraborty and Aditya Das were crowned the U-15 girls and U-15 boys champions while Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas won the titles in the U-11 category.

In the U-19 boys final, Priyanuj kept his nerves during clutch points to beat Sarthak Arya 12-10, 11-8, 14-12 while Miku fought back from a 1-2 deficit to beat top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3.

Boys top seed Abhinandh Pradhivadhi was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Naman Bhatnagar, who then lost to Priyanuj in the semifinals.

In the girls U-19 category, Miku knocked out another top Indian junior Jennifer Varghese 6-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7 in the semifinals.

Jennifer had earlier defeated defending champion Syndrela Das in the quarterfinals. Syndrela had earlier won the girls U-17 singles and U-19 mixed doubles titles in this edition of WTT Youth Contender.

Earlier, Aadya defeated Sakshya Santosh 15-13, 11-8, 12-10 to win the girls U-11 title while Biswas got the better of Sharvil Karambelkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 to win the u-11 boys singles final.

In the boy’s U-15 event, top seed Aditya Das dominated the final against Sanjay Jagdish to register a 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 win.