/Russia's Daniil Medvedev calls for early night sessions at upcoming Australian Open 2026

Russia's Daniil Medvedev once again called for early night sessions for the upcoming Australian Open 2026 - year's first grand slam. The comment comes after multiple post-midnight finishes for Medvedev at the ongoing Brisbane International tournament. The tournament being played by Medvedev before he gets into action in AO 2026 which kicks off on January 18 to mark the beginning of the new grand slam season.

Medvedev complained that late finishes at the first Grand Slam of the year, which begins on January 18 in Melbourne, were unfair to players, spectators and officials and benefited nobody.

But he conceded that the demands of television broadcasters came first so change would not happen.

"It never will, because TV's controlling everything and I think there is always a reason why it (starts at) 7:00 pm and not 6:00 pm," said Medvedev, who has suffered from matches finishing in the early hours of the morning on his last two Australian Open appearances.

A year ago, Medvedev was beaten by Learner Tien in a Melbourne Park match that finished at 2:55 am.

In 2024, on his way to the final, he beat Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in a second-round clash that ended at 3:39 am.

"I don't think it will ever change," said Medvedev after his 6-2, 6-3 opening round win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Brisbane International on Monday.

"And again, I'm happy to play the night session if I need to, and I would not cry about it."

The Australian Open stages two matches in its evening sessions, which begin at 7:00 pm on the two main show courts, and it has a notorious reputation for finishes well after midnight.

In 2023 three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray's five-hour, 45-minute epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4:05 am and also led to calls for change.

In 2008, Lleyton Hewitt beat Marcos Baghdatis in an Australian Open match that finished at 4:34 am, the latest finish in Grand Slam history.

Medvedev said it made sense to start at 6:00 pm to try to finish earlier.

"I like soccer, but here I don't watch the Premier League because it's at two in the morning," he said.

"It's pretty much the same -- people who really love tennis would like to see it at six because then they are almost sure to watch both matches.