/'This chapter is now closed,' says Novak Djokovic after quitting tennis players' organisation he co-founded

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has decided to leave the player orinisation he co-founded back in 2020. Thedevelopment comes a couple of weeks ahead of year's first grand slam, Australian Open 2026, which kicks off January 18 in Melbourne. Djokovic said that the originization no longer aligns with his 'values and approach' and has decided to part ways. He had established the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) along with Vasek Pospisil for better representation of the players' interest.

"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice," Djokovic ​said in a statemet on social media platform X on Sunday (Jan 4). But it has become clear that my values and ⁠approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed," he added.

Djokovic and the PTPA were not aligned on 'all aspects' of lawsuit by the organization against tennis bodies ATP, WTP, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency. The lawsuit alleged anti-competive practices by the tennis bodies and later included four grand slam organizers into the case as well.

What did the organization said on Djokovic's exit?

Responding to Djokovic's social media post, PTPA issued a statement late Sunday (Jan 4) and said: "The PTPA is governed by players and operates with open communication, collaborative decisions and regular engagement. We always welcome the opportunity to ‍address issues with any player, and remain available to do so."