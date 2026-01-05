/Ashes: Travis Head leads Australia’s charge in Sydney after Root’s record-breaking 160

An imperious Joe Root hit a magnificent 160 to drive England to 384 in the fifth and final Ashes Test on Monday before Travis Head let rip to haul Australia back into the contest with a rapid-fire unbeaten 91. Root's superb innings, his 41st ton to match Ricky Ponting, was only ended courtesy of a brilliant caught-and-bowled by Michael Neser, who finished with 4-60.

Australia were left to negotiate the final session of day two at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground, which they did for the loss of Jake Weatherald (21) and Marnus Labuschagne (48). By stumps, the hosts had raced to 166-2 with nightwatchman Neser on one alongside Head.

"I think it's set interestingly," Root told TNT Sports.

He added, "Most important for us is not panicking, not dwelling too much on what happened here.

"It's how we respond tomorrow morning and maximise that chance first up."

Weatherald, who needed a big score to stave off the critics, again failed to live up to expectations since making his debut at the first Test in Perth. He was dropped twice in the space of three balls, by Root, then Ben Duckett, before captain Ben Stokes trapped him lbw. But Head, who, like Root, has slammed two centuries this series, was in the zone. He clattered three boundaries off the second over from Matthew Potts, in the side for the injured Gus Atkinson, and there was no let-up, blitzing a quickfire 50 off 55 balls.

Labuschagne was also in good touch, stroking seven boundaries before thick-edging Stokes to Jacob Bethell at gully.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes, with England desperate for another win after victory at the previous Test in Melbourne.