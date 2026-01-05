/Ashes 2025-26: Ex-skipper Nasser Hussain calls Jamie Smith's 'really poor shot' is 'problem with this England side'

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has tore into wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith for throwing his wicket away on a filty shot during day 2 (Jan 5) of the last Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney. The shot came shortly before lunch with England in decent position for once in the series they are trailing 1-3. Smith's wicket, however, started a mini collpase as England were bowled out soon after losing the last four wickets for 60-odd runs. Hussain not only questioned the shot selection, a nothing swat outside off off Marnus Labuschagne on a short ball, but the timing of it as well.

Hussain calls out Jamie Smith's shot selection

"It was a really poor shot, not just because of the execution and because Labuschagne was bowling, but the timing – and that is the problem with this England side. It was nine minutes until lunch and five overs until the new ball. Just survive and go again. They have a lot of talent but don’t seem to lock on to the situation of the game," said Hussain in his assessment of Smith's shot which might have been the difference between England's total of 384 and a potential 450-plus total.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How is the Sydney Test poised?