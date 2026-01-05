Former Aussie batter Damien Martyn out of coma in 'miraculous turnaround'

Former Australia batter Damien Martyn has woke up from induced coma in what his close friend Adam Gilchrist defined as a 'miraculous turnaround.' Martyn is being treated for meiningitis at Gold Coast Unviversity hospital and the situation was dire before the turnaround came in the last couple of days. The batter, however, will remain in the hospital and will continue to receive the treatment for his condition untill full recovery. The news of Martyn's hospitalization had taken the cricketing world aback with several former and current cricketers wishing him well.

Gilchrist shares update on Damien Martyn's health

"It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours," Gilchrist said in a statement on Sunday (Jan 4) night. "He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma, to the point where his family feels it's almost a miracle. He's in good spirits and overwhelmed by the support, and while there is still treatment and monitoring to go, it's looking very positive."

"His wife Amanda just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press really helped him. They just feel blessed so many people have wanted to support him in his time in need," added the former Aussie wicketkeeper-batter.

Who is Damien Martyn?

The 54-year-old batter is an ODI World Cup winner with Australia in 2003. Martyn struck 88 not out in the final against India in the 2003 WC final but was overshadowed by skipper Ricky Ponting's 140 not out which included eight sixes. Martyn played 208 ODIs for Australia, scroing 5,346 runs at an average of nearly 41, hitting five centuries along with highest of 144 not out. In Tests, Martyn scored 4,406 runs in 67 matches at an average of touch above 46 with 13 hundreds and a best of 165.