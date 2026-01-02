/WTT 2026: Divyanshi Bhowmick, Syndrela Das make winning starts to U-17 campaign

Defending champion Divyanshi Bhowmik, Syndrela Das, Japan’s Miku Matsushima and rising star Tanishka Kalbhairav kicked off their U-17 girls singles campaign in the WTT Youth Contender 2026 with comfortable wins in the group stage at the SAMA Indoor Stadium here on Friday. The second edition of WTT Youth Contender, that kicked off today, has competitions from U-11 to U-19 with the U-13 and U-17 boys and girls in action on the opening day.

Divyanshi, who had won both the U-15 and U-17 girls singles titles last year, opened her campaign by blanking compatriot Neeza Kamat 11-4, 11-1, 11-2 in the Group 1 opener while Syndrela defeated Tania Karmakar 11-6, 11-6, 11-2 in Group 3.

Also Read - Ashes: Pat Cummins makes heartfelt request to Khawaja before farewell Test

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Japan’s Matsushima took big strides towards the knockout stage with 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 win over Swara Karmakar and then defeated Anvi Gupte 11-6, 11-3, 11-8 in Group 2.

In the boy’s U-17 category, top seed Ritvik Gupta won both his Group 1 matches. Gupta defeated Dhruva Malikarjunan 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 and then got the better of Shreyas Mankeshwar 13-11, 11-6, 11-7.

Local boy Ved Panchal also advanced to the knockout stage with three wins from three matches in Group 21. He first defeated Aarav Singhvi 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, then overcame a stiff challenge from Aarav Rathi with a 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6 before beating Nitin Veeraraghavan 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 to top the group.

Also Read - Aiden Markram named captain as South Africa announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Aditya Das and Sahil Rawat from Group 2 and Group 3 also topped their respective groups with two victories.



In the u-13 boys category, Shaurya Goyal was made to work hard for his 10-12, 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-6 win over Suchet Dharennavar in group 1.