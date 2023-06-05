WTC Final: Pat Cummins says 'refreshed' Australia ready to face India

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India, said that he preferred the breaks between games as the international calendar is getting busier everyday and with that the workload of players.

"Yeah, they [breaks] are rare to come by," Cummins said ahead of the marquee clash at an ICC event. Notably, Australia will be staying in England, where the WTC Final will take place, to play the five-Test Ashes series.

"So, yeah, we try and take a break when we can. I've always said that we have got six Test matches in the next two months, I'd much prefer to be slightly underdone than overdone. That's from a bowler's point of view. I always feel like it doesn't take too much to kind of get ready. And then I want to make sure I'm fresh physically for the matches," added Cummins.

While some Aussie players, including Cummins, had a break before the WTC Final, Indians, on the other hand, are coming from the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) except middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara who played some county cricket in England for preparation.

The Aussie skipper also said that his team is refreshed and ready to face India after a three-day training camp in Beckenham where Cummins spoke at the event.

"We have had some really good training at Beckenham the last week," said the fast bowler. "Obviously back home, we did a lot of training as well. So everyone's come in, we've trained really hard, everyone's rejuvenated, refreshed and pretty keen."

The WTC Final starts from June 7 at the Oval cricket ground in London where both the teams will face off each other in the first ICC Final since 2003 ODI World Cup Final in South Africa.

Whichever team win the trophy will be the first one to have all the ICC trophies to their name. India are in their second consecutive final of the two editions played so far while Australia is in their first WTC final.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE