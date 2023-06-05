Ex-South Africa cricketer Lance Klusener thinks 'fantastic' Hardik Pandya gave up on Tests easily

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is being touted as skipper Rohit Sharma's successor in limited-overs, has given up on the Test cricket very easily, thinks former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener.

Talking to reporters, Klusener, while responding to a question on whether Pandya has given up on the longest format of the game, the Protea legend replied with yes.

“Yes, possibly. Test cricket (is) always the pinnacle of testing where you are as a cricketer, and testing yourselves,” said Klusener.

"He (Pandya) is a fantastic cricketer, and if he can stay fit and continues to bowl 135+ kmph, he will always be challenging as one of the best allrounders in the world," the South African further added.

Pandya, who recently led his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans to second consecutive final, had spoken about his future in white earlier this year.

"I haven't done 10 per cent to reach there. I am not even a part of one per cent. So, me coming there and taking someone's place will ethically not go well. If I want to play Test cricket, I'll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future Test series until I don't feel that I have earned my spot," he had said.

"We have to have faith in our strength and conditioning coaches. I am a guy who trusts his team. These calls of workload, who should play when, who should not play, that is completely on the guys who are professionals and it is their call," Pandya had added.

Notably, Pandya has played 11 Tests for India so far, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31 with four fifties and one hundred. The all-rounder has also taken 17 wickets with 5/28 being his best in an innings.

